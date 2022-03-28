Today’s Birthday (03/29/22). Fortune follows friends, networks and community this year. Steady teamwork can realize seemingly impossible dreams. Springtime profits provide options to support shared accounts around a summer change. Collaborative ventures profit next autumn, allowing a winter cushion for personal finances. Coordinate and share with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fortune favors a well-considered plan. Articulate a dream. Share the vision and possibility of it. Look for lucky opportunities and find them. Imagine perfection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — For magic, mix together a healthy dose of luck, dreams and friends. Take advantage of a fortunate break. Collaboration leads to new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional project picks up momentum. Grab an unexpected opportunity for long-term benefit. Dreamy outcomes are possible. Take your best shot.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand frontiers. Discover something you’d only dreamed about. Take a chance for lasting gain. The more you learn, the more you want to delve deeper.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative benefits are available. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Financial opportunities develop. You’re building together for the future. Dreams can come true.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Share your dreams. Surprise opportunities reveal new possibilities. Support each other to choose. Strategize together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Practice your physical moves. Take advantage of a lucky break. Nature inspires your heart and spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Share dreams and visions with someone attractive. Unexpected plot twists deepen the tale. Play and have fun together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Luck and dreams align. Grab a spontaneous opportunity for a domestic upgrade. Make an improvement that benefits and beautifies your household.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Good things come through communication channels. Express what’s in your heart. Follow a dream and fortune comes along. Talk about what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a new funding source. Keep to your frugal habits, nonetheless. Maintain momentum with existing projects as you add responsibilities. You’ve got this.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make changes for the better. A personal dream appears within reach. Your ideas are attracting attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.