Today’s Birthday (08/24/23). Widen your exploration this year. Strengthen collaborative efforts with regular practices. Autumn bestows fruitful bounty your way, before winter educational adventures take a new twist. Adapt around income changes next spring for an especially lucrative summer. Your studies, research and education reach new heights.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Launch creative projects later. Take extra care with communications, as Mercury stations retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Review plans and preparations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Expect delays or complications. Allow extra for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde. Review numbers over three weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit communications carefully. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what’s working or not. Reaffirm commitments. Upgrade your brand.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture friends and connections. Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat the message.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Review educational plans and itineraries, with Mercury retrograde. Schedule for potential travel delays. Edit communications carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you have. Review accounts for errors or delays, with Mercury retrograde. Expect the unexpected.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support each other for shared goals. Patiently resolve misunderstandings, especially with your partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Regroup and try again.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow to finish faster.

