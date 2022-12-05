Today’s Birthday (12/06/22). Home supports success this year. Determination and steady communications strengthen shared networks. Adapt physical practices around winter changes, before a blooming springtime romance. Adjust summer plans for peaceful reflection. Next autumn brings delightful social connections and popularity. Heartfelt family connection keeps your feet on the ground.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect and network. Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Collaborate with influential people over the next three weeks. Invent interesting projects and possibilities together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Conserve resources. A three-week expansion phase begins, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Virtual investigations save time and money. Broaden your horizons.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared commitments. Grow family fortunes with communication and connection over three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Manage practical details. Budget for growth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership arises in conversation. Invent new possibilities together over the next three weeks. Collaborate on solutions, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss options and potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork matters. Physical action gets results. Begin a three-week intense work phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Aim for high performance. Practice makes perfect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Match passion with discipline for an unbeatable game. Words come easily for three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Talk about what you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study options. Discuss domestic plans and possibilities over three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Share memories, acknowledgments and traditions. Invent new family games.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make lucrative connections. Express what’s in your heart. Mercury enters Capricorn for a clever, witty and creative phase. Practice and learn voraciously. Sign contracts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Profit through communications over the next three-week period, with Mercury in Capricorn. Put lucrative deals together. Earn by using your wits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices. Begin a three-week intellectual phase, with Mercury in your sign. Journal to capture and express your personal views. Articulate your vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax with someone you love. Savor a private, thoughtful phase, with Capricorn Mercury. Process transitions by reading, writing or talking. Enjoy traditions, music and rituals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Nurture your home base. Teamwork and collaboration arise in communication, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Share, connect and network for common strength.
