Today’s Birthday (02/09/22). Catch a shooting star this year. Disciplined backstage efforts allow high performance. Teamwork provides shared gain this winter, before domestic renovations beautify your spring surroundings. Surmount a professional challenge next summer, before autumn accomplishments launch your career. Follow where your heart leads.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Clarify your message and it gets through. Practice diplomacy with a delicate situation. Communication opens doors. Edit, refine and polish for best results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt the budget for current conditions. Disciplined efforts generate lucrative results. Do the work behind the scenes that allows for high performance. Preparation pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energy surges are predicted. Take extra care around stressful situations. Nurture yourself with kindness and relaxation. Your leadership is appreciated. You’ve got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to review plans. Things may not go as imagined. Unexpected breakdowns could redirect your intended path. Consider what’s most important and reorganize priorities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can get your project around an obstacle or challenge. A coordinated push gets beyond a tricky spot. Envision your shared goal realized.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional priority. Stay practical and realistic. Disciplined action gets the job done. Patiently stride, one step at a time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with study or travel plans to adapt to circumstances on the ground. Research options and potential. Investigate and explore. Shift techniques.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to adapt shared financial plans around an obstacle. Generate positive cash flow. Resist impulsive spending. Keep things simple. Provide a stabilizing influence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Partnership is not always dreamy. Work behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly. Clean messes as they occur. Support each other and deepen bonds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite a challenge. Slow to avoid accidents. Illusions dissipate to reveal rocky terrain. Patiently advance. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts realize a creative project or solve a romantic puzzle. You can see what wasn’t working. Patiently persist. Aim for fun and relaxation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Improvement projects provide satisfying results. Clean, sort and organize. Nurture yourself and family with beauty, comfort and deliciousness.