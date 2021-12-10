Today’s Birthday (12/13/21). Creativity abounds this year. Follow inspiration with dedication, coordination and networking to develop ideas into reality. Winter brings personal triumph, energizing your springtime for high performance. A change in summer plans redirects you toward fulfilling dreams and ambitions next autumn. Communicate and connect to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss personal ambitions with family. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks. You’re growing stronger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan and schedule. Enter a three-week expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Broaden your horizons. Stretch your capacities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a financial management phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communication and networking pay off. Learn economics, hands-on, over the next three weeks. Budget for growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab an opportunity. A three-week partnership phase begins with Mercury in Capricorn. Solve problems in conversation. Collaborate on solutions. A mutual attraction heats up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss options and adapt practices to improve health and physical performance over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Get expert coaching and support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Creativity flowers, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Express your feelings and affection. Share your passion. Romance arises in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get creative with home renovation. Enjoy a three-week domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Share memories and traditions. Invent family fun. Cook up something wonderful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice, research and learn voraciously. A three-week study phase dawns with Mercury in Capricorn. Communications are wide open. Express your views and ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss lucrative opportunities. Communications get profitable, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Use your wits to increase profits. You’re especially clever with money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Confidently share and express. Begin a three-week intellectual phase, with Mercury in your sign. Creativity flowers. Update your self-image, branding and marketing materials.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Dreams could seem prophetic. Begin a pensive phase, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Finish old projects, and review progress made. Consider possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share team support, with Mercury in Capricorn. Strategize and coordinate. Work together to get farther, faster. Whatever you need can be found in your networks.