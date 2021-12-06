Today’s Birthday (12/07/21). Benefit through connection this year. Expand networks, channels and audiences with faithful contribution. Finding yourself and growing stronger this winter provides a springtime energy boost. Private summer planning adjusts around a challenge, realizing autumn dreams with coordinated plans. Share solutions, resources and support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning, and include sources. Assuage doubts with factual data. Deception gets revealed. Have patience. Not everyone agrees. Think it over longer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the professional results you want. Don’t rely on hearsay or rumors. Plan your moves in advance. All is not as it appears.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons, but take care. Adapt your exploration around a change. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Wait for better conditions to advance. Investigate the options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate to adapt to a delay or obstacle. Ignore rumors, gossip or controversy, and repair a leak.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to practical priorities with your partner. Adapt to a recent change. Don’t try to force something that’s stuck. Wait for better conditions. Collaborate on basics.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit from meticulous service. The artistry is in the details. Keep practicing your moves. Slow to navigate tricky sections. Wait patiently for obstacles to clear.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Don’t fund a fantasy; stick to simple fun. Costs may be higher than expected. Distractions abound. Choose substance over symbolism.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize basic domestic chores and projects. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Make repairs. Research and compare before purchasing. Reinforce basic structures. Home improvements satisfy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice diplomacy to gracefully navigate an awkward situation. Creativity with communications comes in handy. Don’t get pushy. Listen more than speaking. Find practical solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities. Mistakes could get expensive. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Cut unnecessary frivolities and reinforce the basics. Maintain profitable actions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to get around a challenge. Relax your expectations. A communications breakdown could thwart your intentions. Keep your sense of humor.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider. Postpone an outing. Vivid dreams fill your journal. To reduce pressure from a deadline, schedule and plan carefully. Address impracticalities.
