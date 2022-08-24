Today’s Birthday (08/25/22). Grow your family fortune this year. Routine practices build physical strength and endurance. Summer domestic messes and renovations lead to autumn family fun and celebration. Make a professional change next winter, before an exciting exploration flowers next spring. Together, you rise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Love is fundamental. Rely on partnership over about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Network and grow creative collaborations and connections. Deepen your romantic relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines over the next three weeks. Find health, fitness and work solutions in communication, with Mercury in Libra. Simplify tasks. Practice to grow stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun arises in conversation. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Savor creative brainstorming. Flirt and invent romantic scenarios. Express your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting easier to communicate at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. You can achieve family consensus on domestic projects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses inspire, with Mercury in Libra. Communication opens new doors. The next three weeks favor writing, storytelling and communications. Make powerful connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative work pays well over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Sales, marketing and promotions thrive. Profitable ideas abound. Buy, sell and exchange.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Slip into a three-week creative phase. You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign. Communicate and express your personal commitments. Take a stand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Envision perfection. Private planning inspires your actions and communications, with Mercury in Libra. Organize, sort and file. Complete old business. Listen to inner wisdom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Persuade for consensus. You’re especially diplomatic with team communications for the next three weeks. Connect, network and share with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Attain leadership through education. Profitable ideas abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Opportunities arise in conversation. Make lucrative connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Ask probing questions. Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Explore, study and investigate. Try new ways of thought. Discover solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss financial potential, possibilities and opportunities. Collaboration can get lucrative over three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Monitor family finances. Strategize for growth.

