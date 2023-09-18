Today’s Birthday (09/19/23). Explore new terrain this year. Steady coordination deepens your partnership. Rake in abundant autumn profits before reorienting winter studies or travels. Finding income sources in a new direction this spring leads to a lucrative summer for joint ventures. Discover unimagined wonders and practical solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected financial changes require disciplined attention. Discuss shared finances and strategize to sock away provisions for the future. Plan, coordinate and build together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Wait for better conditions to advance. Partnership is key. Coordinate efforts. Align strategies and schedules. Stay flexible to navigate barriers. Share love and support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider fitness options, goals and potential solutions. Impulsive moves could get expensive. Keep doing what’s working. Prioritize health and energy. Stick to reliable routines.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An interruption could disrupt the fun. Don’t pursue a fantasy. Stick with practical options. You can see what’s important. Savor simple, inexpensive pleasures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Slow to avoid breakage. Make a home repair before something breaks, especially where water is concerned. Keep systems flowing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your cool and help others do the same. Ignore distractions. Repeat your message until it gets through. Refine for simplicity and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Review accounts. Stick to practical priorities. The trick is to spend less than you bring in. One satisfied client leads to another. Provide excellence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Illusions could cloud your view. You’re gaining influence, despite self-doubt and obstacles. Adapt and learn. Take practical steps. You can realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pause for reflection. Things may not go as planned. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, savor the darkness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Patience comes in handy, especially on committees, groups and teams. Review budgets. Figure costs in advance. Don’t get pushy. Stick to practical priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional project could face obstacles or delays. Sort fact from fiction. Don’t rely on guesstimates. Adapt around changes. Integrity provides workability. Reinforce foundations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt your exploration around a mirage. Wait for better conditions to launch. Follow new clues without losing sight of basic elements. Expand your research.
