Today’s Birthday (03/17/23). Develop rising prosperity this year. Regular self-care routines recharge and revitalize. Resolve a challenging intellectual puzzle this winter, before a busy springtime rains down silver. Summer adventures take new directions, leading to a lucrative autumn phase for your family. Save and invest for maximum benefit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with friends to get farther. Disciplined efforts attain lasting value. Don’t worry about the past. Clear space for the next phase. Teamwork wins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional dreams and possibilities. Test your theories before committing. Your work is gaining respect. Friends provide a boost. Do what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation is getting interesting. Find useful applications for what you’re learning. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Expect the unexpected. Long-distance connections flower.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial obligations, taxes or legal affairs. Put together presentations, reports or statements. Invest for the future. Shared accounts grow with dedication and care.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review long-term plans with your partner. Imagine fun to have together. Talk about dreams, passions and possibilities. The future is a blank canvas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Exercise gets your heart pumping and clears your mind. Physical action gets satisfying results. You’re building strength, endurance and energy. Pursue goals and dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax. The gap between desire and reality becomes apparent. Have fun anyway. Enjoy your favorite games, sports or diversions with interesting people. Tap into creative passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your home and surroundings. Share stories, treats and diversions with family. Encourage each other. Find new uses for old stuff. Align on solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Write and sketch your ideas. Participate in a larger conversation. Do the homework. Your creative muses serenade you, when you’re quiet enough to listen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Have faith in your own capabilities and imagination. Don’t chase a fantasy; stick to practical objectives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Energize a personal dream. Tap into personal inspiration, motivation and passion. Imagine who you could be. Dress for long-term success. Make it happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — You’re especially sensitive. Recharge, rest and consider options. Put away old things. Plan for the future. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Nurture yourself.

