Today’s Birthday (02/02/22). Take charge of your destiny this year. Self-discipline pays outsized personal rewards. This winter’s social victories inspire a blossoming springtime domestic phase. Switching professional directions around an obstacle next summer aims you toward an autumn career breakthrough. Persist for a satisfying prize.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and monitor conditions. A pathway to realizing a dream appears. Revise plans. Organize and coordinate. Prepare and plot. Grab a lucky opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect and collaborate with friends and allies. Teamwork can realize a shared dream. You’re spurred to take action. Push to advance a bold possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional project develops and expands. Do the preparation behind the scenes to facilitate success. Put love into your work. You’re gaining respect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your educational exploration to the next level. Make long-distance connections. Investigate new perspectives and vantage points. Discover treasure hiding in plain sight.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor budgets and financial details. Handle administrative tasks like legal matters or taxes. Collaborate for family prosperity. Save what you can. Grow shared accounts together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get farther with a partner. Empathy calms anxiety. Strategize together. Collaborate and share the rewards. You don’t have to do everything. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Put love into your work. Prioritize health. Practice to strengthen your physical performance. Exercise body, mind and spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with someone beloved. Prioritize fun and relaxation. Savor favorite flavors. Listen to creative muses. Weave a delectable romantic enchantment. Share your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results, especially with domestic projects. Fix something before it breaks. It’s amazing what you can do with a coat of paint.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily. Capture your thoughts and ideas. Write and develop. Edit and refine. You can solve a challenging intellectual puzzle. Make powerful connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Meet or beat deadlines and financial goals. Physical action gets lucrative results. Wheel and deal. Sign on the dotted line.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Love empowers you into action to go for what you truly want. Pursue your own passion. Listen to your heart. Dreams lie within reach.