Today’s Birthday (05/12/22). You’re especially introspective, intuitive and creative this year. Win professional prizes with dedication, determination and preparation. Springtime self-discovery supports making a shift with your partner this summer. Autumn romance and creative collaborations spark and sparkle into a winter personal transitional phase. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Chores and responsibilities could interrupt romantic plans. Handle urgent matters and postpone what you can. Share support with your partner. Keep each other on track.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor statistics and measures. Slow with confusion or chaos to avoid accidents or mistakes. Practice physical moves. Nurture health with good food and rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Avoid risk. Don’t let worries drown out glories. Find love hiding in plain sight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Reassure someone who’s needing love. Family comes first. Gain strength from the past. The gentle approach works best. Nurture family, children and pets.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can see what’s not working in a creative project. Reinforce basic structures. Erase, delete and revise. Edit, sculpt and mold your ideas.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts adjust the budget for unexpected expenses. Cash flows in your direction with focus. Your routines could get disrupted. Flexibility reduces stress.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline pays outsized returns. A personal challenge has your focus. Restore integrity wherever missing. Clean messes. Small steps add up. Stay practical.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive. Keep a low profile. Revise plans with changes. Get back to basics. Make sure foundations are strong before launching.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Confer with your team to adapt around an obstacle or challenge. Guard against impetuous moves. Discuss options and choose by consensus. Committees are effective.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Compete for a rise in status. Disciplined efforts can win. Avoid controversy or drama. Rely on solid data.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable sources and practical routes. Monitor conditions carefully. An educational exploration could face delays or complications. Study options and potential alternatives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review resources. Manage shared financial responsibilities with your partner. Untangle a misunderstanding or complicated situation. You can find what you need by working together.
