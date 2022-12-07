Today’s Birthday (12/08/22). Nurture home and family this year. Coordination and collaboration grow with consistent connection. Make winter changes benefiting work, health and fitness, energizing a creative, romantic springtime. Take a peaceful summer break to redirect plans, before you center autumn’s fun social swirl. Enjoy your dear ones.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Communication channels seem unreliable. Slow and repeat. Apologize when appropriate. Observe details. Take notes. Make lists, rough drafts and sketches. Patiently edit and clarify.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to sell, buy or negotiate terms. Simplify to reduce expenses. Reconsider financial strategies. Manage responsibilities despite challenges. Persist.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make personal changes gently. You can see what’s not working. Avoid abrupt moves. One door closes and another opens. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Meditate on dreams, past and future. Balance old with new. Make your own decisions. Adjust plans for current conditions. Choose your path thoughtfully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with team changes over two weeks. Follow a strong leader. Social changes require adjustment. Communication is vital. Shared support builds community strength.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Manage a professional puzzle. Find what you need nearby. Simplify and refocus. Career transitions reorient. Redirect efforts and talents toward passion and purpose.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The Full Moon illuminates a shifting educational directions. Experiment and explore over two weeks. Change seems inevitable. Align your course with your core values. Adjust itineraries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resolve financial changes with your partner. Work out the next phase together. Start a new campaign. Realign your plans. Patiently listen. Invent new possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. A challenge requires adjustments. Clean messes. Adapt for new solutions. Support each other with heavy lifting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Nurture yourself for restored energy, strength and vitality. Experts support a health challenge. Prioritize good food, exercise and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Redirect a creative project. Fantasies dissipate. Your vision may not match a work in progress. Inspiration could fade. Clean something. Restore beauty where missing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn, especially with family and housemates. Make domestic adjustments and improvements. Clean, sort and organize. Restore harmony. Feed all worker bees.

