Today’s Birthday (02/25/22). Enjoy your cozy cocoon this year. Put in the inner preparation for metamorphosis. Professional accomplishments add winter sparkle, generating creative springtime brainstorming, connection and buzz. Summer adventures could meet a road block, redirecting your itinerary for delightful autumn explorations. Grow, plan and recharge with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional doors that were previously closed can open now. Disciplined actions get outsized results. Advance your career to the next level. Your work flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational prospects brighten. Advance your exploration. Research and investigate the possibilities. A dreamy situation develops. Step toward a subject of passion. Fascinating discoveries await.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative profits surge in. Support each other to take advantage of rising demand. Contribute for family savings. It’s all for the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re unbeatable. Link arms to advance a common passion. Take action for love and generate long-term value. Use your persuasive charms.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Physical action can realize a dream. Practice for excellent performance. Express your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s all for love. Express your heart to one who makes it flutter. Passion inspires actions with long-term benefits. Romantic gestures and creativity score points.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize domestic renovation plans. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously. Consider color and lighting. Mix elbow grease with love for delightful results. Share treats with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Focus on a fascinating subject. Capture ideas into a sketchbook or laptop. Research, edit and share your views. Publish and promote.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative opportunities. Put love into your work and it flowers. Demand rises and new resources follow. Step up to the next level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger and more confident. Take leadership for a cause that moves your heart. Nurture yourself with a bubble bath and candles.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor silence and peaceful privacy. Rest and recharge. Imagine what could be possible. Plot the steps to realize a sweet dream. Savor your favorite rituals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and teammates to advance a common goal. Action now can have lasting benefits. Deepen bonds and strengthen community support structures.
