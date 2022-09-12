Today’s Birthday (09/14/22). Shared resources gain value this year. Daily healthy practices grow strength, stamina and energy. Enjoy autumn’s home-cooked flavors and family fun, before resolving winter professional challenges. Broaden horizons for exciting discoveries next spring, before summer home reorganization. Coordinate and collaborate for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of details to keep cash flowing positively. Reinforce structural elements. Don’t try new tricks yet. The facts you need can be found.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and less patient today. Keep your cool. Focus on your personal plan. Strengthen structures to take advantage of a surprising development.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Clarify your direction. Unplanned circumstances require adaptation. Find a quiet place to think. Organize and adjust plans. Prioritize practicalities. Choose the higher road.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with friends to manage logistics with an unexpected situation. Reinforce foundational elements. Teamwork allows for a coordinated surge. Contribute your part.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected at work. Keep your cool, and clean up messes as soon as they occur. Strengthen foundational structures. Restore integrity where missing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A surprising development affects your exploration. Change could seem abrupt. Imagination pays off. Learn from a master. Check out an interesting suggestion. Investigate options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to keep shared accounts positive. Prioritize practical expenses. Cut frills or extras. Strengthen foundational elements before elaborating. Productivity grows with joint support.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Adapt around a change or challenge. Reinforce basics before getting fancy. Keep or revise your promises and agreements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts get results. Don’t rely on assumptions, though. Watch your step. Slow for tricky sections or risk accidents. Slow down to finish faster.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with family and friends. Support each other to adapt with recent changes. Figure out what’s wanted and needed. Share encouragement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home projects. Frugality may be required. Make an adjustment or change. Find new ways to conserve resources. Cook up something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a creative challenge by reviewing the situation from multiple perspectives. Brilliant ideas spark when you set aside assumptions and expectations. Consider possibilities.
