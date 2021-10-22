Today’s Birthday (10/25/21). Prioritize family this year. Realize domestic renovation dreams with organization and disciplined efforts. Adapt around autumn changes with your partner before a winter income surge. Romance and collaboration flower this spring, before personal victories light up this summer. Fill your home with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home and make structural improvements. Dig in the garden. Clean a mess. Repair a breakdown. Beautify your surroundings. Cook something delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative projects surge ahead. You’re discovering something fascinating. Write your findings and views. Share the news and it travels farther than imagined. Communicate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Say yes and then figure out how. Get valuable feedback from talented friends. Gather information.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal goals by leaps and bounds. Dress for success and play the part. Fake it until you make it. Smile and share your story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider objectives and itineraries. Changes present new opportunities. Contemplate the bigger picture. What do you really want? Adjust your route.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share information, resources and opportunities with friends. Talk about what you see possible. Invite participation. Enjoy a natural connection. Have fun together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work and it flowers. You’re attracting the attention of someone important. Your influence is rising. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take your research to the next level. Dig into a fascinating subject. Consider the bigger picture. Broaden your view. Expand terrain and explore possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work together to grow shared accounts. Give and take. Contribute generously. Energize production. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Together, you’ve got this.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab a romantic opportunity. You and your partner are on the same page. Pour heart and energy into shared fun. Get creative. Have fun together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Energize your practices. Your physical efforts can earn rich reward. Beat your goals with consistent action and determination. Nurture health and fitness. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your favorite arts, games and people. Use your persuasive charms. Weave a romantic spell. Make a connection of the heart.
