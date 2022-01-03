Today’s Birthday (01/05/22). Your income flows silver this year. Build financial strength with consistent contribution. Pursue an inspiring vision or dream this winter, before fun distractions like springtime love and romance develop. Navigate summer team changes before a social surge lights up next autumn. Tap lucrative opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle somewhere cozy to review plans and priorities. Keep objectives in mind. Find agreement where least expected. Good news comes from afar.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. You can get whatever you need. Consider all possibilities. Pool resources. Practice your teamwork. All for one and one for all.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Take charge for excellence. Tap into the part of the job that you love. Find the heart and pulse. You’re gaining respect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore the lesser traveled roads. Listen to intuition. Follow your heart and study a subject of your fascination. Develop your skills. Learn by doing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on shared finances. Manage for stability and growth. Connect with your partner and pull together. Share the load for shared ease. Collaborate and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute your crazy ideas. Strategize with your partner for a dreamy possibility. Collaboration wins satisfying rewards. Romance sparks when least expected. Stay flexible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A physical dream or goal appears within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break. Practice makes perfect. Inspiration energizes your pace. Get your heart pumping.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Art, music and beauty stir your spirit. Imagine romance and passion. Someone nearby attracts you magnetically. Fall in love again.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic arts. Start by cleaning. A coat of paint works wonders. Collaborate for family fun. Enjoy games or movies with popcorn and tea.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Dig into mysteries, questions and riddles. Untangle a puzzle. Write and express your views, dreams and visions. Discover hidden options. Connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A financial opportunity opens up. Dreamy results are possible. Take advantage of a lucky break. Blend inspiration, passion and discipline for extra reward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. New opportunities are worth pursuing. Stand for what you love. A sense of purpose feeds you. Follow your heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.