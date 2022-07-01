Today’s Birthday (07/04/22). Take your career aloft this year. Steady, coordinated action builds shared financial strength. Shifting strategies to win a summer health challenge revitalizes your autumn physical performance. Plan and dream this winter for fun spring social events. Your status and influence are on the rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — With focus, grow your savings over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows along with rising account balances. Disciplined practices build muscle.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re spurred into action, with Mars in your sign over about six weeks. Take a stand for what you love. Use charisma and charm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. Clear clutter, organize and plan. Over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Nurture health and energy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Together, anything seems possible, with Mars in Taurus. Teamwork is your secret power. Connect, communicate and network over the next six weeks. Collaborate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Pour energy into your professional growth. Advance in your career over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Take bold action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Explore, investigate and research over six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Experience and discover a fascinating subject at the source.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review the situation privately. Revise plans and budgets, with Mars in Taurus. Grow family assets with careful tending. Steady practices build financial strength.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work together for a shared vision. Collaboration and teamwork win the prize. Partnership flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work to grow. Healthy practices build muscle. Energize efforts, with Mars in Taurus for six weeks. Crank the power to eleven.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your creativity and passion. Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Taurus. Generate romance your own way. Practice what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Invest for growth. Improve your living conditions, with Mars in Taurus. Home beautification, repairs and renovation generate especially satisfying results over the next six weeks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate and network. Write, edit and refine your story. Creative projects spark and grow over six weeks. Get the word out, with Mars in Taurus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.