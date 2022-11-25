Today’s Birthday (11/28/22). Lead with your heart to grow this year. Discover insights inspiring personal growth and development this autumn, before addressing a winter physical challenge. Your heart flutters into creativity, romance and family fun next spring, leading to a summer private planning phase. Love attracts goodness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Social engagements deepen connections and open new doors. Talk leads to an interesting collaboration. Blend business and pleasure. Have fun with your teammates.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The main ingredient in success is showing up. Keep standing for your professional objective. Strengthen your infrastructure. Put in the work behind the scenes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Expand horizons by exploring other cultures, ideas or customs. Don’t react without thinking. Learn new ways of thinking. Investigate fascinating stories that motivate action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep track of shared accounts to maintain positive balances. Check intuition with data. Keep contributing. Communicate and coordinate. File documents. You’ve got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tight coordination provides shared ease, comfort and support. Practice with your partner. Communication channels are wide open. Pull together for common gain (and fun).
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Exercise your body, mind and spirit with regular practices. You’re growing stronger with each step. Learn from talented coaches, mentors, doctors and teachers.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun while still getting your chores done. Write a love song. Get playful. Let your music fill the air. Hang with people you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice domestic arts and responsibilities. Cleaning house reveals forgotten treasures. Nurture family by preparing something delicious to share. Learn new tricks from young people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Express your views. Write, post and comment. Get in communication with old friends. Invent something new. Push creative boundaries. Get the word out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Here’s where you start making profits. Experience pays. Friends help you make an important connection. Disciplined efforts earn abundant rewards. Put in the time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stay cool, you’re attracting attention. Accept a nice benefit. Be assertive, but not hasty. Ask for what you want after consideration. You’re a star.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Coordinate, organize and plan your moves in advance. Push past old barriers. Abandon procrastination. Avoid distraction, chaos or noise. Productivity surges behind closed doors.
