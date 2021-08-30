Today’s Birthday (08/31/21). Luck energizes your work and health this year. Steady routines build strength. A summer rise in professional influence leads to an autumn educational transition phase. Home renovations and family celebrations light up the winter, before new horizons beckon next spring. Prioritize what’s most important.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and persistence can get through despite communication challenges. Avoid controversy, gossip or jealousies. Write or journal your story. Sometimes the best message is silence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Ignore temporary chaos or disruption. Keep promises and make your deadlines.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s OK to rest on your laurels. Obstacles block or delay communications and action. Stick to practical personal priorities and responsibilities. Otherwise, recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Actions and words could seem insufficient; dreams and inspiration ephemeral and fleeting. Nurture yourself with peaceful rituals, nature and music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for team developments. Things may not go as planned. Allow extra time for delays or complications. Patiently keep your part of the bargain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce structures and foundations for profitable professional projects. Work behind the scenes for excellence. You can see the limitations and boundaries. Private efforts pay off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution or risk an accident. Expect chaos, traffic or misunderstandings. Study potential options. Monitor conditions. Put in more time planning. Prepare backups.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner and family with peaceful contribution. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Collaborate on practical priorities. Lead by example.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Maintain peace with your partner, despite challenges, confusion or chaos. Support each other by providing a stable shoulder to lean on. Coordinate responsibilities. Relax together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness. Take care of yourself and others. Discover limitations. Avoid risk or danger. Nurture energy with exercise, good food and rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic challenges could arise. Fantasies dissipate. Accept reality for greater ease. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures, hobbies and diversions. Practice creative arts. Have fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider a domestic puzzle and review different options. Repair any breakdowns. Ponder questions of color, materials and design. Prioritize functionality, family support and comfort.
