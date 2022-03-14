Today’s Birthday (03/15/22). Listen to your heart to chart your course this year. Disciplined actions build satisfying results. Networks and connections buzz this spring. Slow with travel or study barriers this summer, before autumn research unveils mysteries. Adapt creative tactics for changing winter news. Kindle passion through introspection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace. Demands for your attention may be high. Monitor conditions and reassess. A friend can get through where you cannot. Listen to intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a transition of the heart. One phase ends and the next begins. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Expect temporary confusion. Love heals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt around a change at home. Begin a new domestic phase. Support family with love, kindness and good food. Make adjustments. Rest extra.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Shift focus with a creative project. Adjust perspective or view. Study the situation. Consider new options, potential and possibilities. Write, journal and express your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review the numbers. Adapt around a financial or income change. Give up something you don’t need. Hunt for resources and find them. You’ve got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider what you thought you wanted. As you gain strength, you gain options. Consider another point of view. Listen to respected advisors. Nurture yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Rest, recharge and review plans. Allow time to process a transition. Begin a two-week philosophical phase. Savor soothing rituals, peaceful settings and privacy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share support with friends. Many hands make light work. Adapt with your team around a challenge. Connect with your community, tribe and social networks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice makes perfect. A professional challenge takes focus. Slow to consider from multiple perspectives. Reassess and revise. Begin a new career phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your educational journey shifts. Complete one phase and begin the next. Reorient your studies, investigations and explorations. Plot an adventure. Explore new directions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pull together to support shared financial accounts. Complete old projects. Hunt for new income prospects. Review budgets and adjust for current conditions. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support around current changes. Extra patience pays in spades. Listening gets farther than speaking. Begin a new phase in your romance, relationship and partnership.
