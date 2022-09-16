Today’s Birthday (09/19/22). Contribute to shared prosperity this year. Raise your physical performance level with faithful routines. Autumn flavors and deepened family connections ground you before winter conditions redirect your career. Explore and discover next spring, before a summer phase of domestic renewal. Joint efforts bear lucrative fruit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Support family with a challenge, misunderstanding or conflict. Take the high road. Provide encouragement and good advice. Focus on here and now. Love heals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Deadlines or obligations may loom. Reduce distractions. Take advantage of a lucky break. Handle urgent matters first and then clean up later. Stay in communication.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get the resources you need in the short term. Allow an insider advantage. Provide excellent service. Patiently navigate delays. Use your persuasive charms.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of personal business. Avoid someone else’s argument. Keep your objective in mind. Draw upon hidden resources. Advance with charm and humor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Imagine perfection. Avoid crowds, noise or surprises. Peace and quiet gives you space to think. Consider plans and strategies. Go for what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Show respect and gain love. Pull together with a shared challenge. Invite participation. New facts dispel old fears. Revise team strategies for new conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt a professional project around a breakdown or delay. Polish, beautify and refine. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Keep communication channels open.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Do the homework to advance your investigation. Listen to intuition. Follow an irresistible thread. Expect traffic and delays. Lay low and plot your course.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid discussion as you manage shared finances. Misunderstandings abound. Keep accounts current. Generate the funds to cover a shortfall. Love inspires and motivates.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate around a challenge. Stay patient with your partner. Don’t say something you’d later regret. Focus on shared interests, passions and love to advance together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health, work and fitness despite challenges. Take it slow for the tricky parts. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Maintain routines and practices.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Obstacles or misunderstandings could interrupt the fun. Keep it light. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Let others know they are seen and heard.
