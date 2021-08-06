Today’s Birthday (08/09/21). Expand and grow together this year. Collaborate with discipline, consistency and coordination for maximum gain. Make exciting social connections this summer that lead to a professional redirection this autumn. Love fills your heart anew this winter, inspiring a springtime career blossoming. Partnership enchants, satisfies and rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practicalities regarding your work, health and fitness. Physical action gets results; they may not look as imagined. Avoid distractions. Practice your moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The best things in life are still free. Have fun with people you love. Let go of fantasies or illusions. Connect with nature.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Prioritize health and harmony at home. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Share delicious moments with family. Support each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things are starting to make sense. Read between the lines. Your research unveils interesting discoveries. Avoid risk, controversy or jealousies. Write your views.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Go for substance over symbolism. Wheel and deal. Negotiate favorable terms. Don’t pursue a mirage or fantasy. Stay practical.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain personal integrity, despite the temptation to cheat. Don’t make assumptions. Weigh your options carefully. All is not as it appears to be.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review plans privately. Avoid distractions. Gather more information before making your decision. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Watch out for hidden agendas. Trust, but verify. Don’t believe everything you hear. Maintain objectivity. Stay out of somebody else’s argument. Outsmart the opposition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Complications could interrupt your work plans. The truth gets revealed. Make a choice you can live with. Obsess over details. Polish the final product.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons, but take care. Obligations could clash with fantasies. Do the homework. Assess implications and potential consequences. You can find local sources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to prioritize financial basics. Monitor expenses. Avoid risky business, controversy or wasteful practices. Keep things simple. Contribute generously for growth. Conserve resources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss crazy fantasies and dreams with your partner, to view your blind spot. Some ideas are worth pursuing. Consider the big picture. Work together.