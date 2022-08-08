Today’s Birthday (08/10/22). Fortune follows research, studies and exploration this year. Coordinated collaboration is required to win. Solve a summer romantic puzzle before autumn love flowers. Change direction with a team project this winter, leading to a professional power phase next spring. What you learn pays off.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy connections with friends. Make time to process social changes or transitions. Practice compassion. Teamwork makes a difference. Acknowledge people for their contribution.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional conditions are changing. One phase ends and another begins. Consider how best to contribute your talents and perspective. Adapt for greatest impact and benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate the possibilities. Your educational journey may be at a crossroads. Which direction is next? Realign for current interests, passions and talents. Prepare and plot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a transition with shared finances. A sale, purchase or revenue source change could mark a new phase. Work together for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new phase in your partnership. One door opens and another closes. Shift directions with your collaboration. Find solutions that work for you both.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health, energy and wellness. Maintain practices and routines for strength and endurance. Let go of outworn habits. Make a positive change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider many possibilities. Review, revise and make a creative change. Recent losses move you. Adapt with matters of the heart. Treat yourself and others with compassion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider options and potential solutions to a domestic challenge. Can you use something you already have? Adapt with recent changes for a new phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a creative change. You can see what wasn’t working. Find a new way around a barrier or obstacle. Shift perspectives. Try another idea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover new income sources. One phase or project ends and another begins. Opportunities lead you to learn new tricks. Develop a lucrative possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Begin a new phase in your personal growth and development. Make a positive change. Dress for the role you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Privacy lets you think. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Revise plans. Prioritize rituals for peace, health and happiness. Nature soothes your spirit.

