Today’s Birthday (08/17/22). Widen your exploration this year. Together, you can accomplish miracles with disciplined efforts. Summer limitations redirect romantic or creative plans toward renewed autumn passions and fun. Team transitions require adaptation this winter, before professional victories brighten next spring. Study, research and investigate exciting possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can find the resources you need. Spend carefully. Avoid overconsumption or waste. Simplify expectations and supply chains. Shop locally. Lucrative ventures develop naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Use diplomacy to ease a tense situation. Acknowledge the ground taken and the road ahead. Restore integrity where missing. Draw upon hidden resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy. Find a private spot to catch up. Adjust plans for recent changes. An interesting opportunity is worth pursuing. Heed a voice with experience.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork requires finesse. Don’t get pushy. Wait patiently. Keep your deadlines. Once strategies are aligned upon and roles worked out, you can surge ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently resolve a breakdown at work. Find a pressure valve and turn it down. Once the path is clear, expect a rebound. Provide soothing competence.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate a road obstacle or an educational challenge. Check out an interesting suggestion. Don’t rush into anything. Research and assess. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to maintain positive balances with shared accounts. Navigate a complication with patience and coordination. Patiently defer gratification. Unclog the pipes to restore the flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a challenge with your partner. Give and take. Come to an agreement that works for you both. Prioritize shared commitments. Love finds a way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Moderate the pace to avoid hitting a wall. Keep it steady. Balance workouts with good food and rest. Put your heart into your work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun with friends and family despite interruptions, distractions or outside demands. Manage responsibilities and then go play outside. Include delicious treats and someone sweet.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Resolve breakdowns and make repairs. Manage household chores and keep systems operating. Make lasting improvements for satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your research may lead to a dead end. A barrier disrupts the creative flow. Wait and find ways around. Like water, discover your course.
