Today’s Birthday (10/04/22). Fortune blesses your partnership this year. Regular practices strengthen creativity, fun and romance. Make powerful autumn connections, before winter travel or educational complications require resolution. Reap a bountiful spring harvest together, supporting with creative changes next summer. Take your collaboration to the next level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Friends are a big help. Connect on a deeper level through common cause. Take action for a matter of the heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Career opportunities unfold. Sail forward with the wind at your back. Someone important is paying attention. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Pursue your subject where it leads. Research and plan. Study options. Dig for buried treasure. Discover hidden beauty. Investigate possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage cash flow for positive balances. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate on lucrative ventures. Together, you’re a powerful team. You can find what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pull with your partner. Share the load and the rewards. Collaboration leads to beauty and value. Encourage growth, peace and happiness. Find romance and laughter.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work gets results. Physical efforts advance by leaps and bounds, for satisfying progress. Practice to strengthen your body, heart, spirit and mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your own passion and curiosity. Develop a project to the next level. Deepen delightful connections. Savor fun with family. Learn from children.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. Beautify your spaces. Savor domestic comforts and joys. Cook up something delicious to share. Tend your garden and watch it grow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Develop a creative project for satisfying progress. Doors that were closed may be open now. Polish presentations and hone the message.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities can produce extra. Your morale gets a boost along with your wallet. Action gets satisfying results today. Pour on the steam.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project by leaps and bounds. Discover the perfect resources, partners and opportunities when you look for them. Self-discipline pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful retreat to collect your thoughts. Pause to revise plans for changing circumstances. Savor private productivity. Rest, replenish and recharge.
