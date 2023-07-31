Today’s Birthday (08/02/23). Level up your career this year. Review budgets and plans for lucrative solutions. Your ideas travel farther and faster this autumn, inspiring a winter career adjustment. Get creative to adapt around a crazy springtime plot twist, before making a wonderful discovery. Your professional reputation flowers.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Navigate social challenges intuitively. Listen with empathy. Don’t get pushy. A friend provides a missing link. Advance team goals with determination and humor.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your own professional intuition. Strategize carefully. Don’t rely on unstable sources. Don’t force things. Wait and prepare. Adapt to shifting circumstances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Study possible routes or avenues for exploration. Barriers block the road. Review maps, itineraries and logistical details. Monitor conditions and adapt. Confirm reservations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tempers could spark easily. Patiently pull together. Don’t rely on luck. Keep contributing for shared gain. Your flexibility is one of your strengths.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative efforts with your partner could seem stalled. Listen to their view. Avoid automatic reactions. Negotiate and compromise. Keep your part of the bargain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your work and health. Maintain practices for long-term gain. Assess complications or changes. Slow to avoid accidents. Don’t push limitations. Eat and rest well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Have fun without taking expensive risks. Practice patience with your mate. Intentionality gets farther than luck. Focus on what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Share family support. Complications could require adaptation. Nurture your household through a change. Clean messes and feed folks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your creativity is on the rise, and it comes in handy with incoming challenges. Breathe deeply and think before speaking. Listening goes farther.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Stick to steady, reliable income sources. Despite distractions, maintain momentum. Avoid risky business, scams or tricks. Avoid gambling. Follow through on your promises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Reflect on a sensitive matter. Pamper yourself with personal time. Use persuasion rather than force to motivate others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Stay sensitive with changes. Contemplate your next moves. Consider unexpected circumstances before responding automatically. Speak thoughtfully or savor silence. Unplug and recharge.

