Today’s Birthday (04/26/22). Fortune propels your career this year. Discipline and determination set the stage for professional success. Your springtime charisma enchants and persuades, inspiring a summer shift with a collaborative project. Leveling up your partnership this autumn supports you with winter personal challenges. Assume influencer status.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Things are lining up to realize a dream. Adapt plans and preparations. Recharge with meditation, contemplation and relaxation. Connect with inspiration and passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky break to advance a team dream. Share resources, info and support. Unexpected doors can open. Watch for opportunities and jump for them.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Business opportunities flower. Words and actions align. Take advantage of fortunate career advances. Strategize to increase passion, profits and fun. Develop exciting possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into an exciting expansion phase. Explore new flavors, sounds and sights. You’re learning fascinating ideas. Discover valuable opportunities. An unexpected door opens.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue lucrative opportunities together. Coordinate and collaborate. Prepare applications, pitches, estimates and invoices. Take advantage of lucky conditions to rake in an abundant harvest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic possibilities abound. Share and collaborate with someone attractive and interesting. Talk about dreams, passions and intentions. Make bold declarations. Act for love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Keep practicing to refine your technique. Words and actions align for high performance. You’re energized.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Catch a lucky break. Make a delightful connection. Love, beauty and goodness inspire your words and actions. Creativity sparks into flame. Explore a passion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Connect at a deeper level. Enjoy domestic comforts and pleasures. Savor delicious treats and interesting conversations with someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creativity blossoms. Tap into passion and inspiration. Get to the heart of the story. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Muses compel your pen.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a cash flow surge. Lucrative opportunities abound. Align words and physical energy for profitable gain. Have fun making money. Enjoy dreamy conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Connecting at a heart level inspires and energizes. Pursue a personal dream. Follow a passion, fascination or obsession. Fortune grows with bold initiatives.
