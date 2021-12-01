Today’s Birthday (12/03/21). Connect with others to grow this year. Creative expression thrives on disciplined practices. Win a winter personal prize that electrifies your springtime physical performance levels. Adapt plans around summer changes, before autumn’s creative muses inspire a stroke of genius. Expand by sharing, interweaving and coordinating.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise with the Sagittarius Eclipse. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms, with the Sagittarius Eclipse. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next six months. Begin another chapter together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Eclipse tonight initiates six months of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Sagittarius Eclipse tonight initiates a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Realize domestic visions. Make long-desired upgrades over a six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation over this six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative six-month Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over the next six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s Solar Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a six-month creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop projects from idea to reality over the next months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.