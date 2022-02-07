Today’s Birthday (02/08/22). Leadership comes naturally this year. Take charge and pursue what you truly want. Fun with friends illuminates your winter, before springtime inspires a home and family phase. Sidestepping summer professional obstacles supports an autumn career launch. Tap into personal passion for power and purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Stay focused. Hidden dangers could arise. Review resources and make financial choices strategically. Notice intuition and unspoken clues. A lucrative opportunity requires quick action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect energy surges. A personal opportunity is worth spontaneous action. Dress for success. Throw your song into the wind. Contribute your unique perspective.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Develop imagination and harness creative ideas and impulses with organized production plans. Listen to your muses. Set your own deadlines to spark action.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The action is behind the scenes. Line up recruits to help. Teamwork can make a big job easy. Outsmart the competition. Exceed your own expectations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an unexpected professional opportunity. Follow where your heart leads. Do the homework first. Research and put in due diligence. Develop possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The news can affect your itinerary. Monitor conditions and maintain flexible plans with backup options. Investigate the possibilities. Study potential directions. Explore unexpected opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to harvest a lucrative opportunity. Take advantage of great conditions. Invest for the future. Coordinate for efficiency. Grab a lucky break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Collaborate with a partner to take advantage of a tempting opportunity. Listen to feedback. Focus on practical priorities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Old assumptions can get challenged. Avoid hidden pitfalls or accidents. Maintain healthy practices and grow steadily stronger. Connect with nature for extra energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love, romance and fun. Handle chores before going out to play. Enchant someone enchanting. Follow your heart where it leads.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Domestic distractions draw your attention. Make repairs before something breaks. Take advantage of good conditions for an upgrade. Enjoy the comforts of home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative ideas abound; capture them into words and images. Sing along with your muses to discover unexpected serendipity. Solve an intellectual puzzle. Express your heart.