Today’s Birthday (09/09/21). Luck blesses your work and health this year. Faithful practices expand skills, strength and confidence. A career blastoff this summer inspires autumn educational opportunities. Winter draws you into domestic joys, before a springtime exploration reveals new frontiers. Practice builds excellent performance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Despite temptation to procrastinate, file papers and manage accounting and financial tasks. Review and reallocate resources as needed. Reinforce structural supports with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration is your superpower. Deepen your partnership with shared experiences, burdens and love. Listen to each other. Share the load and the rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness. Maintain practices to strengthen your body, mind and spirit. Slow to avoid mistakes. Routines could get tested. Schedule carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Follow your heart. Give in to curiosity, fascination and passion. Romance? Create it with imagination. Love blossoms when you focus on it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into domestic comforts. Nurture yourself and family. Cook up something delicious. Share it over a game, discussion or film. Beautification projects satisfy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Capture ideas into files, documents and notes. Research options. Edit and refine your expression to share an enticing possibility. Invite participation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Direct your persuasive charms toward sales and marketing. Income increases with excellent services and satisfied partners. Go the extra mile. Pursue lucrative possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Hold yourself to high standards. Lead by example. Maintain personal integrity. Keep agreements and promises. Dress for success and step into the spotlight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reduce noise and distraction, clutter and chaos. Clean, sort and organize. Revise plans for the latest plot twists. Practice soothing rituals. Recharge and unwind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies and friends. Find out the latest news from different views. Social connection maintains community ties and offers shared support. Reach out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider a professional opportunity. Find out what’s entailed. Direct attention for a sense of purpose and shared mission. A rise in status is possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Monitor travel conditions closely. Study options and choose for safety, ease and fun. Learn new skills and strengthen talents. Explore and discover.