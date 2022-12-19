Today’s Birthday (12/20/22). Love invites possibilities this year. Strengthen creative connections with disciplined, consistent efforts. Reaching a winter turning point with physical labor and health sparks springtime romance. Enter summer private mode to adapt with changes, before sweet autumn connection with friends. Follow your heart and luck grows.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, confident and powerful, with lucky Jupiter entering your sign until May 16, 2023. Create exciting possibilities. Explore and expand personal frontiers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Abandon outworn assumptions. You’re especially sensitive, intuitive and empathetic, with Jupiter in Aries for five months. Rediscover satisfaction in service. Deepen spiritual connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expansive Jupiter shifting into Aries for the next five months encourages social and community connection. Participation with groups satisfies. Teamwork can accomplish miracles.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect and share. Your career takes off, with fortunate Jupiter in Aries for five months. Creative projects expand and grow. Your professional influence rises.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find the resources. Expand your horizons, with Jupiter in Aries over the next five months. Studies and investigations produce valuable results. Explore.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Together, you’re a powerful team. Collaboration gets especially lucrative, with beneficial Jupiter in Aries. Conserve resources and grow shared savings over five months. Coordinate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Good fortune flows through partnership over five months, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Deepen your connection. Share support and laughter.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize time for yourself. Grow physically stronger over five months. Expansive Jupiter in Aries favors your health, work and vitality. Recharge with exercise and nature.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Jupiter in Aries. Creative muses harmonize. Enjoy people and activities that awaken your passions over the next five months.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Domestic renovations support family harmony over the next five months, with Jupiter in Aries. Beautify your spaces and share them with people you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Write a masterpiece over a five-month creative phase, with Jupiter in Aries. Expand communications and connections to grow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Money comes easier, with lucky Jupiter in Aries. Grow your income, savings and assets over the next five months. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
