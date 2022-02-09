Today’s Birthday (02/11/22). Personal dreams lie within reach this year. Consistent practices can realize your own miracles. Friends make your winter sparkle. Springtime draws you into home beautification. Considering a professional challenge from a new angle next summer, reveals rewarding autumn career opportunities. Go for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Realize a dreamy domestic vision with dedication and luck. You can see the potential. Polish a diamond in the rough. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Fortune follows initiative. Research and review options. You can learn what you need to know. Connect with your networks. Clarify communications. Share brilliant ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow the path of least resistance. Prioritize short-term objectives over lofty goals. Grab what’s ripe for the picking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Seize a lucky chance to advance a personal dream. Don’t push a closed door. Things may not look as imagined. Allow for spontaneous passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Privacy leads to peaceful productivity. Settle into your sanctuary to organize plans, write and think. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Practice soothing rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Accept a spontaneous opportunity to have fun with friends. Connect with people you respect and admire. Community participation leads to satisfying results. Play together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional influence is on the rise. Grab a lucky break. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Set realistic goals. Prepare with care for success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory in unexpected directions. If one road is blocked, consider another. Draw upon hidden resources. Research and dig. Discover innovative solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow despite delays or blockages. Your good idea may not work in practice. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Adjust and adapt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Dig into shared interests, passions and fun with your partner. Expand creative collaboration and romance. Make a mess and clean later. Enjoy each other’s company.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Don’t try to force things. Follow the direction of least resistance. Maintain health, energy and wellness with care and practice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun is the name of the game. Get artistic and creative. Practice romantic banter with someone who finds you charming. Enjoy family, children and pets.