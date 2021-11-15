Today’s Birthday (11/16/21). Expand from home this year. Beautify and improve household structures with routine attention. Unravel partnership tangles this autumn, before a lucrative winter requires attention. Savor passion, creativity and fun next spring, inspiring a personal rebranding next summer. Serve love at your house.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take a lucrative idea and run with it. A push now can bring in a bundle. Invest and build for the future. All systems go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Put on your power suit. You can get what you want when you go for it. Advance a personal dream. Long-term benefits reward your actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review plans and priorities. You could discover an easier way. Recharge and replenish. Clarify directions. Reconnect with the natural world. Restful rituals energize you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Play your role in a group effort. You may not see all the ground you’re taking together. A push now can reach a prize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your own professional frontiers. Dig into a fun project. Discover something new about a subject of your expertise. Energize efforts for extra reward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Broaden your horizons. Classes, seminars and webinars reveal new views. Determination produces results. Research and explore. Tap into the heart of the matter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You don’t need luck with money today. Apply intention and effort for it. Harvest what you sow. Start with seeds and nurture them lovingly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Rediscover something you love about your partner. You’re building something wonderful together. Coordinated action today can get extra results. Collaborate with grace and ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a physical challenge one step at a time. You can take extra ground today, with practice. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Develop a mutual attraction. Find the part that sings to your heart. Love, beauty, romance and passion elevate your spirit. Relax and have fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put your back into domestic projects. Physical effort gets results. Build, create and beautify. Give new purpose to something old. Make lasting improvements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Write, create and record your ideas. Action now can have lasting benefits. Share, network and communicate to find valuable solutions. Express from your heart.