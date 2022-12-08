Today’s Birthday (12/09/22). Benefit through domestic harmony this year. Steady communication strengthens creative collaboration. Slow to navigate winter obstacles with health and work, before falling in love again next spring. Revise plans privately next summer, before dancing with friends in celebration next autumn. Feed your family with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your career flowers naturally, with Venus entering Capricorn for three weeks. Professional status and influence rise when you align your work and heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigation and exploration reveal treasure over the next three weeks. Venus entering Capricorn benefits research and travel. Follow fascinating subjects. Study what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save. Shared finances can especially grow, with Venus in Capricorn for three weeks. Profit in collaboration. Pull in a fruitful harvest together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Share love, fun and romance. Compromise comes easier over the next three weeks. Partnerships flower with Venus in Capricorn. Energy lights up your collaboration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Workouts energize and build strength. Your work is in demand over three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Have fun and move.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration harmonizes. Listen to your muses. With Venus in Capricorn, fun, passion and romance unfold. Artistic and romantic projects flower over three weeks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Feather your love nest. Enjoy domestic projects, with Venus in Capricorn. Home and family take priority. Beautify living spaces. Cook and light candles.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a fascinating story, with Venus in Capricorn. Research, write and express. You’re especially brilliant. Words flow easily. Capture insights and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, can get especially lucrative. Focus on making money. Conserve resources and stash savings. Keep in action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Splurge on a new look or style. Over three weeks, with Venus in your sign, your luck improves. You’re irresistible. Use your charms.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Plan and prepare for what’s next. Allow more time for imagination, dreaming and fantasies, with Venus in Capricorn. Guard secrets. Nurture seeds with loving care.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the public spotlight. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Capricorn. Group activities go well over three weeks. Social activities benefit your career.
