Today’s Birthday (11/01/22). Vitality blossoms this year. Steady efforts strengthen foundations for domestic harmony. A personal epiphany illuminates the autumn, leading to a partnership shift this winter. Springtime energizes your physical performance, supporting resolution of summer challenges with passion projects. You’re growing stronger with every step.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate carefully with your team to adapt around unexpected circumstances. Hidden dangers could arise. Harmony requires effort. Postpone travel or crowds. Relax. Manage logistics backstage.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Discipline is required. Don’t react without thinking. Avoid risky business. Get productive behind closed doors. Devise a clever workaround. Take charge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Studies, travels and explorations require careful planning and thorough coordination. Avoid expense or delay by choosing carefully. Double check reservations. Expect the unexpected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain practical, thrifty routines. Financial discipline keeps your balances positive. Coordinate to reduce waste and overconsumption. Avoid arguments. Adapt with changes. Collaboration gets lucrative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Schedule carefully. Collaborate to get farther. Avoid disagreements or risky propositions. Things may not go as imagined. Keep your cool and share the load.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your workload or a physical challenge could seem intense. Start slowly and build faster. Delegate what you can. Proceed with caution or risk breakage.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Practice your game before a test or challenge. Avoid risk or conflict. Prepare your presentation. Discipline with creative expression raises chances for success.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Changes at home require adaptation. Gentle pressure works better than force. You can see what doesn’t work. Make repairs. Beautify spaces.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get terms, ideas and agreements down in writing. Capture imaginative ideas and speculations. Creative discipline builds strong foundations for success. Polish a diamond.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Profits require extra effort, disciplined coordination and adaptation around unscheduled changes. Manage unexpected expenses as gracefully as possible. Persistence pays. Stay in communication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Notice what doesn’t work with a personal project. Recent changes underscore the breakdown. A temporary mess may be required to restore functionality. Self-discipline matters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Discipline behind the scenes pays off. Plan for what’s ahead. An improvement could get messy. Plot moves in advance. Private focus clarifies choices.
