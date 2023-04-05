Today’s Birthday (04/06/23). Follow personal passion this year. Attain prizes with steady practice, planning and coordination. You’re on top of the world this spring. A shared financial twist requires summer resolution, deepening autumn collaboration and partnership. Discover new income sources next winter. Love inspires greatness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make adjustments together. You’re reaching a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. This Libra Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Libra Full Moon. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciation and salutations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction over a few weeks. Experiment with new concepts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on family finances after this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

"

"