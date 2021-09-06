Today’s Birthday (09/07/21). Grow physical skills, capacities and strength this year. Healthy routines build endurance and energize. Ride a career wave to new success this summer, inspiring changes in educational direction this autumn. Savor domestic sweetness this winter, before a springtime adventure tempts exploration. Nurture health and vitality.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a healthy phase. Practice routines for strength and endurance. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Make bold declarations, brilliant innovations or courageous moves. Actions made in the name of love advance. Connect with your own passion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Renovation projects produce satisfying results. Domestic fantasies don’t match reality. Make a long-term improvement you’ve been wanting. A coat of paint is transformative.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Network, connect and discuss solutions to unexpected opportunities. Ask questions and dig deeper. Recognize a diamond in the rough. Prioritize practicalities. Take notes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Take decisive action and profit. Your quick action lets others know they can depend on you. Provide service with a smile.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuing. Others may vie for your attention. Respectfully decline what you can. Advance a passionate cause.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Peaceful productivity suits your mood. Avoid distractions and noise. Organize, plan and coordinate upcoming moves. Make arrangements and prepare. Clean, sort and file.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected possibilities arise through friends. Social connections open new doors. Accept an invitation for lasting benefits. Rely on and contribute to your community.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky professional break. Focus on practical foundations. Long-term benefits can develop. Put in the extra effort for an exciting possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An educational opportunity could deviate your exploration. Adjust to changes. Prioritize practicalities. Study, research and expand your investigation. Dig deeper to hit gold.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for financial priorities. Monitor conditions and adapt as needed. Keep paperwork and accounts current. Manage insurance and legal affairs. Reap satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Deepen bonds with your partner. Give in to spontaneous fun. What you build together can lead to long-term benefits. Interweave your stories.
