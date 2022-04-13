Today’s Birthday (04/15/22). Together, you’re invincible this year. Steady practice builds team skills, resources and capacities. Stash extra spring nuts for shared summer financial challenges. Hauling in an abundant autumn harvest together helps you with a slower winter. Share fun, support and purpose in community.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with your partner. Support each other as you process changes. Don’t take things for granted. Avoid travel or noise. Slow down and listen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reassess. Choose the healthiest path. Step carefully. Prioritize stability. Take extra care of yourself with good food and rest. Nature feeds your spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find the beauty in everyday moments. Romance could seem complicated, in flux or missing. Discover opportunities hidden under change. Listen for love and kindness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Renovation or relocation? Make a domestic change. Discover new views. Focus on short-term necessities. Support family to adapt. Discover and share exciting possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Shift a story you’ve been telling. Let go of outdated views. Consider new creative possibilities. What you’re learning opens up a whole new world.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find lucrative opportunities in new directions. Changes could affect your income. Connect and share resources with your team and community. Collaboration can get profitable.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t take things personally. Navigate a challenge with as much grace as you can muster. Accept support when needed and offer it when you can.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative arts and imaginative contemplation can ease a transition. Express feelings and emotions. Find the heart of the matter. Music soothes the savage beast.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Good friends are worth keeping. Remind yours of your appreciation. Support someone through a change. Listen and bear witness. Share love, information and resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Changes affect your profession or industry. Abandon assumptions or preconceptions. Study potential solutions to a challenge. Research reveals hidden possibilities. Discover new ideas.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — What do you want to learn? Develop valuable skills and talents. Apply them in new directions. Discover a lucrative path. Shift your exploration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Having a meticulous partner helps with a financial challenge. Confusion abounds. Support each other. Carefully coordinate. Share the load and share the rewards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.