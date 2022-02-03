Today’s Birthday (02/04/22). Follow personal passions this year. Disciplined efforts prove victorious. Social connection brightens the winter, before your springtime focus shifts to home and family. Considering career priorities from a new perspective next summer realigns you for professional triumph next autumn. Go for what you truly want.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Capricorn Mercury Direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury Direct. Traffic improves. Confirm reservations. Take advantage to get your message out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Cash flows with greater ease now that Capricorn Mercury is Direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury stationing Direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. Concentration, communication and traffic flow with greater ease, with Mercury Direct for three months. Connect the dots. Discover health solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury Direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share your ideas. Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations Direct. Collaborate and strategize. Determine domestic improvements. Clean messes and resolve irritations. Collaborate easily.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury Direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make deals and bargains. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury Direct in Capricorn. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury Direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings. Keep a journal, plan and strategize. Words and traffic flow easier, with Mercury Direct. Review where you’ve been.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is Direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.