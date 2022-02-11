Today’s Birthday (02/14/22). Grow what you love this year. Feed and develop passions with steady, disciplined practices. Friends heat up the winter, before a springtime home, family and garden phase. Solve a professional puzzle next summer, leading to an autumn career rise. Satisfaction and accomplishment rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Group efforts flourish, with Mercury in Aquarius. Connect with friends over the next three weeks. Teamwork thrives through communication. Find resources in your social networks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patiently solve tests, puzzles and challenges. Polish marketing materials and promotions. Communication benefits your career.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and investigate. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you’re especially clever with problem solving. Explore new possibilities. Make long-distance connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss family financial goals and visions, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. Planning provides power. Profit through shared communication, diplomacy and charm.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm in creative collaboration over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Listen to your partner. Learn from a master. Share views, dreams and your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about health, fitness and vitality. Get expert coaching and support. Streamline routines over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Research and learn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice hobbies, sports and crafts with family and friends. Learn new games, skills and programs, with Mercury in Aquarius. Express your artistry and passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss arises in conversation over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss family plans and home renovation ideas. Share and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Write and share your story. You’re especially clever and creative with intellectual puzzles, words and artistic expression, with Mercury in Aquarius. Complexities fascinate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profits flow through communications, with Mercury in Aquarius over three weeks. Negotiate and bargain. Make your pitch. Market and promote. Find resources in conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Begin a creative, clever and expressive phase, with Mercury in your sign. You learn quickly over the next three weeks. Tell your story. Discuss possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful contemplation beckons under Aquarius Mercury. Complete projects over three weeks. Listen to dreams. Review and revise plans. Meditate. Creativity and imagination flower.