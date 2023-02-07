Today’s Birthday (02/09/23). Communication unlocks doors this year. Strengthen self-discipline to grow and develop your options. Discovering new domestic solutions this winter leads to a creative, brilliant springtime surge. Summer career changes present opportunities for exciting and educational autumn adventures. Express creative ideas, share stories and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept an offer of assistance. Your partner’s view is important. Find solutions in conversation. Develop shared commitments for lasting benefits. Strengthen bonds with common cause.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Solve a breakdown. Catch as much sleep as you can. A busy phase has you hopping. Take frequent breaks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide support for someone you love. Listen in solidarity. Bear witness. Provide tea and comfort, play games or share silent companionship. Walk together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the comforts of home. Clean house and clear space. Fix any breakdowns. Cook up something delicious with your household. Choose the simplest option.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Monitor conditions and share. Bad news travels fast. Someone blurts out the truth. Speak your mind. Frank discussion reveals unconsidered options, connections and solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Simplify to adapt around a shortfall or unexpected expense. Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Nurture your garden for future growth. You’ve got this.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself. Relax with hot water and bubbles. A personal challenge can feel draining. Indulge your own interests and curiosities. Peaceful moments are restorative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Balance emotion with reason. You could feel especially sensitive. Take quiet time to process recent events. Savor routines and rituals. Write or record your thoughts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Share support with a community or team challenge. Build a bucket brigade to bail someone out. When many contribute a little, resources abound.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution at work. Adapt around a complication. Get support when needed. Collaborate with talented friends. Get expert advice. Patiently implement solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause in your educational journey, if you can. Traffic, delays or breakdowns could disrupt travels. Consider online classes or meetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to address extra shared expenses. Pull together to overcome a temporary financial challenge. Avoid arguments. Patience and determination can save time and money.
