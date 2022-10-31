Today’s Birthday (11/02/22). Raise physical performance levels this year. Discipline with domestic improvement provides satisfying rewards. Reach a personal peak this autumn, before resolving winter partnership challenges. Physical action gets beautiful results next spring, inspiring personal changes next summer. Steady practices build skills, heart and endurance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Privacy soothes and comforts. Get your thoughts and plans in order. Put away yesterday’s things. Prepare for what’s ahead. Clean and clear space.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends have the info you need. Get expert advice. Share resources. Opportunities and possibilities arise in conversation. Social events can get especially fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make powerful professional connections. Benefits flow through communications. Prepare newsletters, blogs or descriptive text. Update portfolios, websites and presentations. Ask for what you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Go ahead and explore. Whether long distance or in your own backyard, discover new vistas, flavors and hidden treasures. Study the options. Document your research.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial discussions can build practices for growth. Collaborate for shared gain. Trickle savings add up remarkably over time. Make agreements. Buy, sell and sign contracts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Discuss possibilities, opportunities and potential. Choose which to pursue. Align on shared aims. Share the load and the prize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep promises, especially to yourself. Prioritize your health, work and energy. Practice to refine your skills and technique. Make technical improvements. Eat and rest well.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is the game and the reward. Express your creativity, passion and heart. Do something nice for someone. Pay kindness forward. Romance flowers naturally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your spaces. Flowers delight. Clean, do housework and clear clutter. Enjoy the fruits of your domestic efforts. Prepare something delicious to share with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — An intellectual puzzle engages and entertains you. Write your views and discoveries. Share the latest. Reconnect with your networks. Benefits flow through communication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profits lie within reach. Collaborate to share the work and greater bounty. Bargain and negotiate terms. Buy, sell and make financial arrangements. Monitor accounts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Determine what you want to occur, and then do the homework to make it happen. You’re growing stronger.
