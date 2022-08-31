Today’s Birthday (09/02/22). Reap an abundant harvest together this year. Prioritize health with faithful routines and practices. Enjoy family fun at home this autumn, before resolving a professional challenge this winter. Spring brings exploration, innovation and discovery, before summer domestic changes take attention. Profit through coordinated collaboration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor conditions closely. Educational explorations could get complicated. Don’t get pushy. Wait for developments. Avoid hidden dangers. If it doesn’t feel right, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Shared financial matters could seem blocked or challenged. Don’t push. Breathe deeply. Count to 10. Let your hackles down. Patiently strategize with your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider before letting harsh words fly. Competition or collaboration? Winning the argument is the booby prize. Focus on shared commitments and love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your body. Stretch before launching into action. Plan your moves. Obstacles block the path. Avoid accidents or injuries. Slow for tricky sections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind and flexible attitude. Romantic obstacles abound. Work could interfere with playtime. Listen to multiple viewpoints. Relax and wait for developments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects could stall or stumble. An improvement could make a mess. Navigate complications, delays or breakdowns. Prioritize rest despite chaos. Patiently listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Diplomacy wins the day. Don’t get pushy. Patiently untangle misunderstandings. Clarify and edit communications carefully. Fact and fantasy clash. Stick to the truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep a budget cushion for unexpected expenses. Maintain positive cash flow despite obstacles or delays. Postpone unnecessary purchases. Stash away the surplus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Avoid conflict or controversy. Ignore negative internal monologues. Get into dialogue if it’s too loud. Practice love and kindness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Postpone public engagements and find a peaceful spot for private productivity. Avoid crowds, noise or confusion. Adapt plans for new circumstances. Envision creative solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Patiently support your team around a challenge. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t talk back. Help folks let go of unrealistic expectations. Listen for potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Expect chaos, upheaval or interruptions at work. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Don’t get distracted by old fears. Backup files. Navigate obstacles patiently.

