Today’s Birthday (03/08/23). Take advantage of lucrative conditions this year. Steady practices maintain your health, happiness and harmony. Winter rearranges a creative project, leading to a springtime of extra bounty. Explorations take a new turn this summer, before autumn brings rising family fortunes. Catch coins and invest wisely.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work together to get farther, faster. Don’t depend on luck. Avoid stepping on each other. Obligations could preempt romantic plans. Discover shared efficiencies with teamwork.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and wellness with work demands. Allow time to rest and recharge. Good food supports your busy schedule. Take one step after another.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Have fun without expensive risks. Clean messes. Avoid arguments or complications. Enjoy your favorite games, hobbies and sports. Create something beautiful. Relax and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Patiently manage domestic matters. Family or housemates may not all agree. Make repairs, clean and organize spaces. Adapt with changes. Listen more than speaking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into your subject. All is not as it appears. Listen to all sides of an argument. Reserve judgments. Patiently unfold the story.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can scrape together the necessary cash to reach your objective. Resourcefulness and creativity serve you well. Study to get it right the first time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries and personal favorites. You’re adapting and developing, despite challenges and changes. Ignore negative internal chatter. Indulge in something fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Guard private time for yourself. Appearances can deceive. Maintain objectivity as you make plans and preparations. It’s emotion versus reason today. Rest and recharge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Confusion or indecision could affect team meetings and efforts. Take the time to clarify. Make sure that everyone is on the same page.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt carefully with changes to a professional project. Polish presentations and clean up messy details. Don’t share unfinished work now. Prepare, edit and refine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to get there faster. Obstacles and pitfalls line the road. Take a break to refine the route and itinerary. Study options.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Keep contributing to shared finances. You can find the resources you need, despite unexpected expenses. Review and revise budgets. Pull together.

