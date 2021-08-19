Today’s Birthday (08/20/21). This year empowers partnership. Collaborate with steady routines and practices to grow together. Pulling together with teams and friends for summer victories leads to a career redirection this autumn. Winter brings family and romantic connections, before a surge in your professional status. Rely on each other.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Build on strong foundations to advance shared visions. Teamwork makes a vital difference. Mitigate changes with communication. Brilliant ideas and solutions spark in conversation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An old dream still inspires. Adapt professional projects for new opportunities. Innovation pays well. Talk with experts. Disciplined work strengthens foundations for a surge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changing circumstances with increased communication. Remember what worked before, and adapt for new terrain. Stick to solid ground. Investigate possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wild ideas could actually work. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Work with your partner closely to make financial choices. Discover opportunities hidden under changes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate uncertain terrain. Stick to basic tricks. Don’t push limitations. Learn with support from an experienced coach. Solicit technical advice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes could seem abrupt. Intuition shows a path ahead. Confer with your partner. The action is behind the scenes. Share encouragement and support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Stay in communication with friends and family. Make valuable connections in conversation. Coordinate closely with changes in real time. Discover hidden solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support your family to adapt to recent changes. Update household technology. Repair any breakdowns. Discover answers and valuable tricks in conversation. Make a domestic upgrade.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Surprising news affects your situation. Gossip can come back to bite you. Don’t believe everything you hear. For different results, say something different.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find lucrative opportunities hiding in surprising news. It’s a good time to ask for money. Send invoices and communications to manage accounts receivable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover new directions through friends. Strong alliances and networks support your personal vision. Communication opens unexpected avenues. When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen closely. Secrets can get revealed. Dreams could seem prophetic. Reconsider plans to adapt around unexpected circumstances. Intuition reveals potential solutions. Organize and strengthen foundations.