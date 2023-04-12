Today’s Birthday (04/13/23). This year throws roses at your feet. Convert dreams to reality with organization, determination and disciplined action. Shine like a star this spring. Shifting shared summer financial strategies sparks romance into autumn flame. One winter income-producing door closes as another opens. Enjoy your prizes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team. Pull together to navigate a challenge. Handle immediate needs first. Advance strategically. Discover valuable solutions in conversation. Diversity provides strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to shifting professional circumstances and win a bonus. Your work is gaining respect. Stay flexible. Follow your heart. Opportunities can arise in unexpected directions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An investigation takes a twist around unscheduled barriers. Adapt explorations for current conditions. Discover hidden beauty in unlikely places. Deviations reveal treasures. Learn from nature.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Stressing about it could get expensive. Collaborate for shared passion and commitments. Pull together to generate what’s needed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Settle into familiar routines with your partner. Share the load and the rewards. Stay flexible around barriers. Share compassion and it returns multiplied.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice basic moves for mastery. Prioritize your work, health and fitness. Take advantage of lovely conditions. Get feedback from trusted experts to grow stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity and romance flower naturally. Relax and follow your heart. Have fun with someone you love. Practice your arts and talents. Express, share and connect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Put love into your home. Clearing clutter removes mental cobwebs. Fix any breakdowns before they happen. Enjoy domestic comforts. Share with your inner circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find solutions with creativity and communication. Study the situation. Do the homework. Reach out to your network for a wider view. Share and connect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can find the resources you need. Generate productive returns. Market and sell your wares. Barter and exchange. Maintain positive cash flow. Patience pays off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Pursue a personal passion. Carefully observe current conditions before launching. Slow to navigate obstacles. Follow your heart where it leads, and stay in communication.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A puzzle presents multiple options. Find a quiet, private place to think. Consider the big picture. Abandon preconceptions, expectations or agendas. Relax and discover solutions.
