Today’s Birthday (12/05/22). Your home is your castle, especially this year. Develop creative communications with steady practice. Physical challenges reorient winter practices, leading to flowering springtime fun, passion and creativity. Review, reinvent and redirect plans this summer, inspiring autumn collaboration and deepened friendship. Family connection feeds your successes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected opportunities could affect your bottom line. Guard savings. Focus on practical priorities. Breakdowns could get expensive. Slow to review and research before purchasing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The distance to a personal dream could seem vast. An obstacle or barrier blocks the path. Wait for better conditions to advance. Pamper yourself. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to intuition. You can sense what’s ahead. Notice changes before being told. Consider all options. Appearances can deceive. Rest and recharge. Choose later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Social connections can help realize a dream. Teamwork gets results, although things may not go as planned. Chaos or distractions could interrupt. Stay flexible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional opportunities hide under recent changes. Discover an interesting yet unorthodox idea. Dreamy possibilities spark. Observe and prepare. Wait for better conditions to launch.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider all options. If you must travel, move quickly. A surprising development is worth pursuing. Don’t launch until ready, though. Stick to reliable routes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review finances to plug leaks. Collaborate for shared profits without breaking the budget. Avoid errors. Upgrade account security. Conserve resources and reduce consumption.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resolve an unexpected development with your partner. Things could seem messy. Clean up what you can. Talking can help. Share loving support together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Things could seem chaotic or disorganized. Watch your step or risk a fall. Adapt around unfavorable conditions as needed. Prioritize your health and work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and stay flexible. Romantic fantasies dissipate to reveal mundane realities. New information threatens assumptions. Figure out what you want. Discover hidden beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Clean house. Adapt around surprising domestic conditions. Discuss possibilities with family and housemates. Implement an improvement and celebrate the results together with something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a brilliant creative idea. Write a captivating plot twist into the story. Assumptions and preconceptions dissipate. Hang it on the unvarnished facts.
