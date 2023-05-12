Today’s Birthday (05/12/23). Consider the big picture this year. Realize long-term dreams with friends. Chart your best path over a peaceful springtime. Changing directions with a collaboration this summer benefits your autumn work, health and energy. Release outworn ideas and habits next winter. Build castles on well-laid plans.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Notice what’s not working with a team project. Share support around an obstacle. Keep practicing. Listen and observe. Patiently clarify. Find creative solutions together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Look for professional opportunities hiding under changes. Build and grow on strong foundations. Quietly prepare projects with growth potential. Polish a diamond in the rough.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration could take a twist. Study and investigate. Monitor conditions carefully before setting off. Discover hidden beauty nearby. Pay attention to the news.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce the basics. Monitor shared accounts to maintain positive cash flow. Coordinate with your partner for extra credit. Discover a brilliant financial solution.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborative efforts could stall. Communication is key. Words can get twisted. Encourage and support your partner. Keep promises and agreements. Share from your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Stay flexible. Avoid controversy. Adjust physical performance with support from a trusted coach. Practice fundamental methods.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the company of friends, even from a distance. Recharge and take it easy. Play by the rules. Restore conditions for creativity, fun and romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — For greater peace and ease, clean domestic messes. A surprise requires adaptation. Slow to avoid breakage. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Restore harmony where missing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Don’t make wild promises. Write, edit and revise. You’re especially persuasive. Solve a puzzle with patience and persistence. Follow rules closely. Look before leaping.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Manage expenses and income for positive cash flow despite changes or delays. Reduce costs. Something doesn’t work. Review and revise. Stay in communication.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Carve out special time for yourself. Release an outworn habit. Make positive changes despite complications. Look for inspiration and find it. Consider what’s most important.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to enjoy the scenery. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Creativity and innovation spark when least expected. Relax, review and recharge.

