Today’s Birthday (09/27/21). Lead with your heart this year. Consistent attention nurtures, deepens and strengthens loving bonds. Autumn’s financial challenges lead to a winter of good news, connections and creativity. Collaborative efforts profit with springtime prosperity, especially handy for summer expenses. Love is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take care with communications, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Launch creative projects later. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Edit and review carefully. Plan and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your brand and identity, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Upgrade styles. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely. Invent new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Revise and refine messages. Delays or breakdowns could disrupt. Keep mechanical equipment repaired. Reestablish old bonds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals with a partner. Resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Patiently persist. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Libra Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sort papers, photos and possessions. Review domestic plans, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Repair appliances and backup files. Upgrade household infrastructure.