Today’s Birthday (08/05/21). Expand partnership for extra gain this year. Share the load with discipline and consistency for maximum benefits. Discipline builds health and strength. Summer team victories lead to a career transformation autumn phase. Winter fun and romance energize springtime professional accomplishments. Collaborate to grow shared passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Postpone travel and enjoy the comforts of home. Beautify your spaces. Discover hidden treasures. Let worries slip away. Savor delicious flavors and restful moments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea for their valuable feedback. Gather information. Launch creative projects. Glamorize the proceedings. You’re making a fabulous impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover an insider advantage. Lucrative projects bear fruit. Patiently nurture and harvest. Conditions and expectations are changing. Use your persuasive charms to advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal matters. Try a new haircut or style. Pamper yourself with rest, fun and good food. Enjoy your favorite diversions and passions. Recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate recent events privately. Let a spiritual lesson sink in. Consider what’s ahead. Adapt plans around changes. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Imagine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Listen to intuition and check correspondence carefully. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Coordinate for efficiency and ease. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected professional opportunities are worth investigating. Push to advance career objectives. Put love into your work and it gains positive attention. Make valuable connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance an adventure. Aim for fun and discovery. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Exploration, whether virtually, long distance or in your backyard, opens doors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative ventures are worth pursuing. Funnel funds into shared accounts. Collaborate for mutual benefit. Share your unique talents. Partnership pays in silver and gold.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Do something special with your partner. Explore shared interests and passions. Listen closely to what another has to offer. Try new flavors. Have fun together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets beautiful results. Express what’s in your heart through your work. Practice your moves. Don’t overextend. You’re growing stronger and more at peace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of opportunities for spontaneous fun. Connect with people you love. Practice your arts, sports and games. Savor delicious moments with your sweetheart.