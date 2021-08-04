Today’s Birthday (08/05/21). Expand partnership for extra gain this year. Share the load with discipline and consistency for maximum benefits. Discipline builds health and strength. Summer team victories lead to a career transformation autumn phase. Winter fun and romance energize springtime professional accomplishments. Collaborate to grow shared passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Postpone travel and enjoy the comforts of home. Beautify your spaces. Discover hidden treasures. Let worries slip away. Savor delicious flavors and restful moments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea for their valuable feedback. Gather information. Launch creative projects. Glamorize the proceedings. You’re making a fabulous impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover an insider advantage. Lucrative projects bear fruit. Patiently nurture and harvest. Conditions and expectations are changing. Use your persuasive charms to advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal matters. Try a new haircut or style. Pamper yourself with rest, fun and good food. Enjoy your favorite diversions and passions. Recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate recent events privately. Let a spiritual lesson sink in. Consider what’s ahead. Adapt plans around changes. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Imagine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Listen to intuition and check correspondence carefully. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Coordinate for efficiency and ease. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected professional opportunities are worth investigating. Push to advance career objectives. Put love into your work and it gains positive attention. Make valuable connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance an adventure. Aim for fun and discovery. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Exploration, whether virtually, long distance or in your backyard, opens doors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative ventures are worth pursuing. Funnel funds into shared accounts. Collaborate for mutual benefit. Share your unique talents. Partnership pays in silver and gold.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Do something special with your partner. Explore shared interests and passions. Listen closely to what another has to offer. Try new flavors. Have fun together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets beautiful results. Express what’s in your heart through your work. Practice your moves. Don’t overextend. You’re growing stronger and more at peace.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of opportunities for spontaneous fun. Connect with people you love. Practice your arts, sports and games. Savor delicious moments with your sweetheart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.